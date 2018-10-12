U.S. pastor arrives at home in Turkey's Izmir after leaving court

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson arrived at his home in Turkey’s Izmir, a Reuters cameraman said, after leaving a court which earlier ruled that he be released.

The court sentenced Brunson to three years and 1-1/2 months in prison on terrorism charges, but said he would not serve any further jail time. The pastor, who has lived in Turkey for more than 20 years, was put in prison two years ago and has been under house arrest since July.