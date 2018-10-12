U.S. pastor Brunson arrives at airport in Turkey's Izmir after release

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, at the centre of a row between Ankara and Washington, arrived at the airport in Turkey’s western Izmir province on Friday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said, hours after a court ruled he could go free.

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife Norrine arrive at the airport in Izmir, Turkey October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Brunson was released after the court sentenced him to three years and 1-1/2 months in prison on terrorism charges, but said he would not serve any further jail time. Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for more than 20 years, was jailed two years ago and has been under house arrest since July.

Broadcaster NTV said Brunson would get on a private jet at Izmir’s Adnan Menderes airport and fly to the United States.