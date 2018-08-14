FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Trump frustrated that Turkey has not released pastor: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is frustrated that Turkey has not released U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, according to the White House, which is ratcheting up pressure on Ankara to free him after two years of detention.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after arriving in Marine One from a recent trip to New York at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“The president has a great deal of frustration on the fact that Pastor Brunson has not been released as well as the fact that other U.S. citizens and employees of diplomatic facilities have not been released,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish

