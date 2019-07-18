Turkey expresses 'unease' to US over its removal from F-35 program: CNN Turk

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman expressed “unease” on Thursday in a telephone call with U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton over Washington’s decision to remove Turkey from its F-35 program, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Following the delivery of parts of the Russian S-400 air defense system to Turkey, the United States said on Wednesday it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said relations between the two NATO allies could not remain healthy with such unilateral impositions, CNN Turk reported.