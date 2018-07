ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey would never tolerate threats from anybody after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of “large sanctions” unless Ankara freed an American pastor on trial in Turkey on terrorism charges.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talks at a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 24,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

“No one dictates Turkey. We will never tolerate threats from anybody. Rule of law is for everyone; no exception,” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.