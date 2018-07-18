FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:46 AM / in 2 hours

Turkish court rules to keep U.S. pastor in jail as trial continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALIAGA, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ruled to keep in jail an American pastor being tried on terrorism and spying charges, a case which has deepened a rift between two NATO allies.

Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the group that Ankara blames for the failed 2016 coup against President Tayyip Erdogan, as well as supporting outlawed PKK Kurdish militants.

The next hearing for the trial is scheduled for October 12.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

