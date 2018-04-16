FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish court rules to keep U.S. pastor in jail pending trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court decided on Monday to keep a U.S. pastor in jail pending trial over alleged links to a group accused of orchestrating a failed 2016 military coup in Turkey, broadcaster NTV reported.

Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina, U.S. who has been in jail in Turkey since December 2016, is seen in this undated picture taken in Izmir, Turkey. Depo Photos via REUTERS

Andrew Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the group that Ankara holds responsible for the attempted coup against President Tayyip Erdogan. He faces up to 35 years in prison.

The next hearing will be on May 7, NTV reported.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

