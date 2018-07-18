FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 12:20 PM / in an hour

U.S. envoy says disappointed by pastor's continued detention in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALIAGA, Turkey (Reuters) - The U.S. charge d’affaires in Turkey said on Wednesday he was disappointed by a Turkish court’s decision to keep an American pastor in jail while his trial on terrorism and spying charges continues.

Philip Kosnett told reporters he was concerned about the status of the pastor, Andrew Brunson, and other Americans detained in Turkey and that he did not see any indication that Brunson was guilty of any sort of criminal activity.

