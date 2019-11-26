Erdogan: efforts to solve S-400 row with U.S. to continue until April: NTV

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 19, 2019. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish and U.S. officials would conduct efforts until April to resolve a dispute between the two countries over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.

Asked how a solution would be found to the row, Erdogan told reporters during his return from a trip to Qatar on Monday: “There is a process that is ongoing until April. Our defense and foreign ministers will carry out these efforts. We need to see where we get with these efforts.”