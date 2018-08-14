FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Erdogan says Turkey will boycott U.S. electronic products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would boycott electronic products from the United States, which has imposed sanctions and raised tariffs against Ankara in a dispute about the detention of a U.S. evangelical pastor.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses businessmen in Trabzon, Turkey August 12, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Erdogan said Turkey has been taking necessary measures regarding the economy, amid a slide in the lira currency exacerbated by the dispute with Washington, but it was important to keep a firm political stance. Switching to foreign currency would mean giving in to the enemy, Erdogan said.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Ece Toksabay

