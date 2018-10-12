U.S. pastor Brunson leaves his home in Turkey after release

ANKARA (Reuters) - The American evangelical Christian pastor at the center of a row between Ankara and Washington left his home in Turkey’s western Izmir province on Friday, a Reuters cameraman said, hours after he was released from detention.

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife Norrine arrive at the airport in Izmir, Turkey October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Andrew Brunson was released after the court sentenced him to three years and 1-1/2 months in prison on terrorism charges, but said he would not serve any further jail time. Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for more than 20 years, was jailed two years ago and has been under house arrest since July.