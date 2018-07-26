FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 5:52 PM / in an hour

Erdogan spokesman says United States will not achieve results by threatening Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Thursday the U.S. administration will not achieve its desired results by threatening Turkey, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of sanctions unless Ankara freed an American pastor.

“The United States must reconsider its approach and adopt a constructive position before inflicting further damage to its own interests and its alliance with Turkey,” Ibrahim Kalin said in a written statement.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams

