FILE PHOTO: A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned as unacceptable an alleged U.S. ultimatum to Turkey designed to force it to cancel a deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems and buy U.S. hardware instead.

Moscow was responding to a CNBC report from Tuesday which said Washington had given Turkey just over two weeks to decide whether to complete an arms deal with the U.S. or risk severe penalties.