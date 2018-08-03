Turkey and U.S. agreed to work closely to resolve issues, Turkish minister says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States and Turkey have agreed to work closely to resolve issues between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, following what he said was a “constructive” meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Cavusgolu and Pompeo met on the sidelines of a meeting of regional ministers in Singapore. Their talks came after Washington imposed sanctions on two of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ministers over the trial of a U.S. pastor accused of backing terrorism. Turkey has said the sanctions are unacceptable.

Cavusoglu, in comments to Turkish broadcasters, said he and Pompeo had also discussed potential joint steps the two countries could take regarding Syria’s Idlib and Manbij. The NATO allies have also been at odds over Syria policy.