April 3, 2019

Turkey says need to explain to U.S. Congress why Ankara bought S-400

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - The U.S. administration and Turkey should explain to the U.S. Congress why Ankara had to purchase the S-400 missile system from Russia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The United States and Turkey have been at loggerheads over Ankara’s decision to purchase the S-400s, which are not compatible with NATO systems, from Russia. Washington has warned that going forward with the deal could result in U.S. sanctions.

Speaking at a panel in the United States, Cavusoglu also said Turkey is not alienating its NATO allies by going through with the purchase of the system.

