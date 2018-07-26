Turkey calls on United States to return 'constructive dialogue'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday the U.S. administration should leave aside “wrongful rhetoric” and return to “constructive dialogue” after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of sanctions unless Ankara freed an American pastor.
“It is impossible to accept the U.S. Administration’s threatening messages, which totally disregard our alliance and friendly relations between our countries,” spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.
