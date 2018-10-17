FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. pastor Brunson's lawyer challenges Turkish jail sentence: Anadolu

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The lawyer for U.S. evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson applied to a Turkish court to challenge the jail sentence his client received last week, saying the verdict contravened the law and procedures, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife Norrine arrive at the airport in Izmir, Turkey October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Brunson was at the center of a bitter diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington. He was sentenced to more than three years on terrorism charges on Friday but was allowed to return to the United States.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

