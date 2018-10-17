U.S. pastor Brunson's lawyer challenges Turkish jail sentence: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The lawyer for U.S. evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson applied to a Turkish court to challenge the jail sentence his client received last week, saying the verdict contravened the law and procedures, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife Norrine arrive at the airport in Izmir, Turkey October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Brunson was at the center of a bitter diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington. He was sentenced to more than three years on terrorism charges on Friday but was allowed to return to the United States.