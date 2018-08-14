FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Charge d'Affaires calls on Turkey to resolve pastor Brunson's case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Turkey visited Andrew Brunson, the evangelical pastor whose detention and trial on terrorism charges has sparked a crisis between the two countries, and repeated a call on Tuesday for his case to be resolved.

Jeffrey Hovenier, speaking outside Brunson’s home in the coastal province of Izmir where he is under house arrest, said Washington wanted the pastor’s case “as well as the case of the other unjustly detained Americans, and the Turkish national employees of the U.S. diplomatic mission” resolved fairly, swiftly and transparently.

