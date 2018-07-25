Pompeo says 'it is not enough' to move U.S. pastor out of Turkish jail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed “long overdue news” that American pastor Andrew Brunson was transferred from a jail in Turkey to house arrest on Wednesday but said the United States expects the Turkish government to do more.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press briefing at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“We welcome long overdue news that Pastor Brunson has been moved from prison to house arrest in #Turkey, but it is not enough,” Pompeo said on Twitter. “We have seen no credible evidence against Mr. Brunson, and call on Turkish authorities to resolve his case immediately in a transparent and fair manner.”