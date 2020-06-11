Turkish court conviction of U.S. consulate worker harms relations: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The conviction by a Turkish court of a local employee of a U.S. consulate undermines the trust undergirding relations between the two countries, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

The United States has seen “no credible evidence” to support the decision of the court, which convicted Metin Topuz for aiding a terrorist organization and sentenced him to eight years and nine months in prison, Pompeo said in a statement.

“This conviction undermines confidence in Turkey’s institutions and the critical trust at the foundation of Turkish-American relations,” Pompeo said.