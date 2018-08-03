FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 3, 2018 / 5:38 AM / in 37 minutes

U.S., Turkish foreign ministers agree to try to resolve issues: U.S. State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, agreed in a meeting in Singapore on Friday to continue to try to resolve issues between the two countries, the State Department said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang, Malaysia August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Washington has imposed sanctions on two of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ministers over the trial of a U.S. pastor accused of backing terrorism. Turkey has said the sanctions are unacceptable.

Pompeo met the Turkish foreign minister on the margins of a meeting of regional ministers in Singapore. “They spoke about a number of issues, and had a constructive conversation. They agreed to continue to try to resolve the issues between our two countries,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.