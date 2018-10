ALIAGA, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor called on Friday for a court to lift judicial controls on U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson who has been detained or under house arrest in Turkey for two years on terrorism charges.

A car carrying Norine Brunson, wife of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, arrives at the Aliaga Prison and Courthouse complex in Izmir, Turkey October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Brunson’s lawyer earlier told Reuters that a ruling to lift the judicial controls would mean the evangelical pastor would be free to leave the country immediately.