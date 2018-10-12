American pastor en route home to U.S.: lawyer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American pastor Andrew Brunson is on a plane home to the United States after a Turkish court ruled he should be released, according to lawyer representing his family.

“We’re grateful to the president, members of Congress and diplomatic leaders who continued to put pressure on Turkey to secure the freedom of Pastor Brunson,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow in a statement. “The fact that he is now on a plane to the United States can only be viewed as a significant victory for Pastor Brunson and his family.”