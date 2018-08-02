FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says U.S. sanctions unacceptable, have limited economic impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over the trial of an American pastor accused of backing terrorism are unacceptable and will have limited impact on the Turkish economy, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law and newly appointed Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak attends a presser at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Albayrak said Turkey’s priority was to resolve the issue with Washington, a NATO ally, through dialogue and diplomacy. Speculative actions in financial markets following the announcement of the sanctions would be rendered void, he said.

Albayrak also said in a statement Turkey was working on securing short and medium-term external financing.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

