WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration was “working very hard” in the case of Andrew Brunson, shortly after a Turkish court ruled to release the U.S. evangelical Christian pastor.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons annual meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Working very hard on Pastor Brunson!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. He provided no further detail.