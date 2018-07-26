FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. to sanction Turkey, urges pastor's immediate release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States would impose significant sanctions on Turkey over its detention of American Christian pastor Andrew Brunson and called on Ankara to immediately release him.

“The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” Trump tweeted.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

