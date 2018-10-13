Trump to host pastor Brunson in Oval Office on Saturday afternoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Twitter he will host U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, released by Turkey on Friday, in the Oval Office on Saturday afternoon.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards reporters to speak about the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson by Turkey after the president's arrival at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport for an evening campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Brunson was flown out of Turkey after a court freed him from two years of detention, in a step that could improve U.S.-Turkish ties strained by disputes over Syria and Iran. Trump, who will hold the meeting at 2:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT), has said there was no deal to lift sanctions on Turkey in exchange for Brunson’s release.