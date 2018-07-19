Trump urges Turkey's Erdogan to free jailed U.S. pastor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to “do something” to free American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been jailed in Turkey on terrorism and spying charges.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long,” Trump said on Twitter.

Erdogan “should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong,” Trump said.