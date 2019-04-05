Erdogan says Turkey continues S-400 payments, criticises U.S. stance

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference at Huber Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey was continuing to make payments under its deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defence systems and the United States had not presented the same terms when it offered to sell Patriot missiles.

“The S-400 holds an important place in our talks. The United States’ arguments are very wrong. We finished the S-400 process and our payments continue,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul when asked about his planned talks in Moscow next week.