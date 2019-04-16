Turkey expects Trump to protect Turkey from any S-400-related sanctions

FILE PHOTO: New S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. Picture taken March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey expects President Donald Trump to use a waiver to protect it from any sanctions imposed by U.S. Congress over Ankara’s planned purchase of a Russian missile defense system, a Turkish presidential spokesman said in Washington on Tuesday.

The United States has threatened to impose so-called CAATSA sanctions if Turkey seals its deal with Russia. Ankara has repeatedly said its purchase should not trigger sanctions as Turkey is not an adversary of Washington and remains committed to the NATO alliance.

Asked what Turkey would do if Trump abstained from providing a waiver, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman, said Turkey would have to wait and see the scope of the sanctions, but hopes it does not come to that.