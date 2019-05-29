Turkey frees jailed U.S.-Turkish former NASA scientist: wife tells Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has released from prison U.S.-Turkish former NASA scientist Serkan Golge, his wife told Reuters on Wednesday, in a step that could lead to an easing in relations with Washington.

Golge was found guilty of being a member of an armed terrorist organization earlier this year and sentenced to seven years, six months in prison.

Two U.S. senators last month introduced a bipartisan bill requiring the imposition of sanctions on Turkish officials responsible for the detentions of U.S. citizens and local consulate staff in Turkey, a statement on the legislation said.