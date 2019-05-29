Turkey frees jailed U.S.-Turkish former NASA scientist: wife tells Reuters

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has released U.S.-Turkish former NASA scientist Serkan Golge from prison, his wife told Reuters on Wednesday, in a step that could lead to an easing in relations with Washington.

Golge was found guilty of being a member of an armed terrorist organization earlier this year and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. His sentence was later cut to five years on appeal.

Golge has always denied the charges against him.

He was visiting family in southern Turkey when he was arrested in the sweeping crackdown following a failed military coup in 2016 which the government blames on supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies any involvement.

Cases against U.S. consulate employees and citizens in Turkey on terrorism charges have been a major source of disagreement between the NATO allies.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus welcomed Golge’s release. “We will continue to follow Mr. Golge’s case closely along with those involving our own locally employed staff at mission Turkey,” she said.

“We will continue to provide all appropriate consular services to Mr. Golge, including making sure he can return home as soon as possible.”

Washington had been urging Turkey to release Golge and other detainees.

His wife, Kubra Golge, said she had no more information about how and why he had been released, but was happy at the decision.

Ismail Cem Halavurt, one of Golge’s lawyers, said he believed his client may have been released due to time he already served but he had not received official information.

Two U.S. senators last month introduced a bipartisan bill requiring the imposition of sanctions on Turkish officials responsible for the detentions of U.S. citizens and local consulate staff in Turkey, a statement on the legislation said.

One U.S. consulate employee was sentenced to jail in January but was released due to time served during the trial. The cases of two other consulate employees are ongoing.

Turkey and the United States are at odds over several other issues, including Ankara’s push to purchase Russian S-400 missile defense systems and policy differences in Syria.

Ankara has demanded that the United States extradite Gulen, who it accuses of orchestrating the coup attempt.