Turkey will retaliate if U.S. imposes sanctions over S-400s: minister

FILE PHOTO: First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019. Turkish Military/Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate if the United States imposes sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that any such sanctions would be unacceptable.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Cavusoglu said that President Donald Trump does not want to impose sanctions and added that he did not expect the U.S. administration to take such action.