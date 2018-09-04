FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 4, 2018 / 11:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey won't fulfill 'unlawful requests' on U.S. pastor case, Erdogan says: report

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey cannot fulfill “unlawful requests” regarding U.S. Pastor Andrew Brunson’s ongoing case, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper early on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson reacts as he arrives at his home after being released from the prison in Izmir, Turkey July 25, 2018. Demiroren News Agency/DHA via REUTERS/File Photo

The case of Brunson, standing trial in Turkey over terrorism charges, lies at the heart of a diplomatic crisis between Ankara and Washington that has prompted a crash of Turkey’s lira currency.

Citing his comments to reporters, Erdogan said Turkey followed the rule of law and the United States would not be able to make progress in the case by using threats, according to Hurriyet.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.