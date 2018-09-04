Turkey won't fulfill 'unlawful requests' on U.S. pastor case, Erdogan says: report

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey cannot fulfill “unlawful requests” regarding U.S. Pastor Andrew Brunson’s ongoing case, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper early on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson reacts as he arrives at his home after being released from the prison in Izmir, Turkey July 25, 2018. Demiroren News Agency/DHA via REUTERS/File Photo

The case of Brunson, standing trial in Turkey over terrorism charges, lies at the heart of a diplomatic crisis between Ankara and Washington that has prompted a crash of Turkey’s lira currency.

Citing his comments to reporters, Erdogan said Turkey followed the rule of law and the United States would not be able to make progress in the case by using threats, according to Hurriyet.