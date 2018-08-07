FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 1:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's deputy foreign minister to head delegation to Washington: foreign ministry source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s newly appointed deputy foreign minister, Sedat Onal, will head a delegation that will go to the United States to discuss ongoing tensions between the NATO allies, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Broadcaster CNN Turk had earlier reported that Turkey and the United States had reached pre-arrangements on certain issues and that a Turkish delegation would go to Washington in two days to discuss a row between the two countries.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

