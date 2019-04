FILE PHOTO - A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. Picture taken March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said the delivery of Russian S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey may be brought forward from July, the pro-government Sabah newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Turkey’s planned purchase of the Russian system has put it at odds with NATO ally the United States. Erdogan was speaking to reporters on his plane while returning from a trip to Russia earlier this week.