Turkey's Erdogan says United States has taken wrong path

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the United States had taken the wrong path by threatening and using blackmail instead of dialogue, and said that it was impossible for any country to trust it.

In a speech at the opening of parliament, Erdogan said the United States had lost credibility by engaging in trade wars globally. Ankara and Washington have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat over the trial in Turkey of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson.