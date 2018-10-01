FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 11:58 AM / in an hour

Turkey's Erdogan says United States has taken wrong path

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the United States had taken the wrong path by threatening and using blackmail instead of dialogue, and said that it was impossible for any country to trust it.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with his wife Emine are seen in a car as they arrive in Berlin, Germany, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

In a speech at the opening of parliament, Erdogan said the United States had lost credibility by engaging in trade wars globally. Ankara and Washington have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat over the trial in Turkey of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

