World News
August 17, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Turkish court rejects U.S. pastor Brunson's appeal for release: Haberturk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court has rejected an appeal to release American Christian pastor Andrew Brunson from house arrest, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday.

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson reacts as he arrives at his home after being released from the prison in Izmir, Turkey July 25, 2018. Picture taken July 25, 2018. Demiroren News Agency/DHA via REUTERS

Brunson, an Evangelical pastor residing in the coastal province of Izmir, is standing trial in Turkey over terrorism charges. His case now lies at the heart of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and the United States that has prompted a crash of Turkey’s lira currency.

The lira, which has lost some 40 percent of its value this year, weakened beyond 6.21 against the U.S. dollar after the news, from 6.04 beforehand.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
