Turkish court rules to keep U.S. consulate worker in jail: lawyer

U.S. Consulate is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court ruled on Wednesday to keep U.S. consulate employee Metin Topuz in jail as his trial on espionage charges continues, a lawyer for Topuz said, meaning he will remain in detention until the next hearing in December.

The trial of Topuz, a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, has been one of various sources of strain in already fragile ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States.

The next hearing will be held on Dec. 11, Topuz’s lawyer Halit Akalp said.