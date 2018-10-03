FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 7:01 AM / in 8 minutes

Turkish lawyer for Brunson files appeal to constitutional court: CNN Turk

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The lawyer for U.S. evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson filed an appeal to Turkey’s constitutional court for his release from house arrest, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson reacts as he arrives at his home after being released from the prison in Izmir, Turkey July 25, 2018. Demiroren News Agency/DHA via REUTERS/File Photo

The lawyer, Ismail Cem Halavurt, had said on Tuesday that he would apply to the constitutional court, the country’s highest, to seek his client’s release.

The case of Andrew Brunson, whose next regular court hearing is on Oct. 12, has become the most divisive issue in a worsening diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington that has triggered a punishing regime of U.S. sanctions and tariffs against Turkey.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

