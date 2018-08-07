FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 7, 2018 / 6:49 PM / in 2 hours

Turkish, U.S. defense ministers discuss defense deals, Syria, counterterrorism: broadcasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and U.S. counterpart Jim Mattis speak over phone and discuss bilateral defense deals, Syria and counterterrorism, Turkish broadcasters and the state news agency said, without citing their source.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis attends the swearing in ceremony for new Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Turkish ties with the United States are in a tense period, following the U.S. imposing sanctions on Turkey’s interior and justice ministers for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey. Brunson denies any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.