FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 4, 2018 / 2:33 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. says hopes spat with NATO ally Turkey over pastor resolved 'in coming days'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that the United States has every intention of working cooperatively with NATO ally Turkey and that he hoped the issue of Americans detained there could be resolved “in coming days”.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Asked if the issue threatened Turkey’s membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Pompeo said: “Turkey is a NATO partner with whom the United States has every intention to continue to work with cooperatively.”

Pompeo said he hoped the issue of the pastor, and other Americans detained in Turkey, would be resolved “in the coming days”.

Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Friday and agreed to try to resolve a series of disputes. Their meeting in Singapore followed Washington’s imposition on Wednesday of sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the case of Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor on trial in Turkey for backing terrorism.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Jack Kim; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.