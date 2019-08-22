U.S. offer to sell Patriot system to Turkey has expired: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. offer to sell Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defense system to Turkey has expired, following Ankara’s decision to accept Russian S-400 systems, a State Department official said on Thursday.

The official said the United States had told Turkey repeatedly that the proposed sale would be off the table if it took delivery of the Russian system.

A Raytheon spokesman declined to comment, saying it was a government matter.