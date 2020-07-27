Hagia Sophia must remain part of humanity's shared heritage, Spanish minister says

People visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday it was important that Turkey’s Hagia Sophia remains part of humanity’s shared global heritage, after it was reconverted into a mosque from a museum last week.

“For us it is important that the spirit of this great monument of Hagia Sophia is maintained,” she said at a joint news conference with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling in headline)