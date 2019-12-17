Erdogan urges resettling of one million refugees in northern Syria 'peace zone'

FILE PHOTO: Syrian shopkeeper Mustafa poses in front of his clothes shop in Istanbul's Kucukcekmece district, Turkey, July 5, 2019. Picture taken July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

GENEVA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Tuesday for the resettlement of 1 million Syrian refugees in a “peace zone” in the northern part of their homeland, on a voluntary basis but in “a very short period of time”.

“We need to find formula to allow refugees... who traveled to Turkey to be resettled in their motherland,” Erdogan, whose country hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees, told the Global Forum on Refugees, being held in Geneva.

Housing and schools could be set up in the zone, where some 371,000 Syrian refugees have already returned since Turkish military operations to clear the area of “terrorist organizations”, he said, naming Islamic State and the Kurdish YPG and PKK.