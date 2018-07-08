FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Train derailed in Turkey, several dead and injured: Demiroren news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A train came off the rails in northwest Turkey on Sunday and several people were killed and injured, Demiroren news agency reported.

State news agency Anadolu said five wagons came off the tracks in a region near the Greek border. The train was carrying more than 300 passengers and was headed to Istanbul.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s office said Erdogan had received information from the ministers of transport and interior about the incident, and sent condolences for those killed.

Television images showed emergency personnel walking to reach the crash site. Private news channel CNN Turk said the accident was caused by a collapsed bridge.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans and David Evans

