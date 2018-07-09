FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 9, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Two dozen die as Turkish train derails after rain, landslide: state broadcaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Twenty-four people were killed in northwest Turkey when five carriages of a train headed for Istanbul derailed following heavy rain and a landslide, state broadcaster TRT Haber quoted Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag as saying on Monday.

Rescue workers and paramedics work at the site of a train derailment near Corlu in Tekirdag province, Turkey, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Hospitals nearby were treating 124 people injured in Sunday’s accident, Turkish health minister Ahmet Demircan said, according to the broadcaster.

Akdag said the search and rescue effort in the wake of the accident was halted by Monday morning, it added.

The train was carrying 362 passengers at the time of the accident.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.