Two dozen die as Turkish train derails after rain, landslide: state broadcaster

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Twenty-four people were killed in northwest Turkey when five carriages of a train headed for Istanbul derailed following heavy rain and a landslide, state broadcaster TRT Haber quoted Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag as saying on Monday.

Rescue workers and paramedics work at the site of a train derailment near Corlu in Tekirdag province, Turkey, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Hospitals nearby were treating 124 people injured in Sunday’s accident, Turkish health minister Ahmet Demircan said, according to the broadcaster.

Akdag said the search and rescue effort in the wake of the accident was halted by Monday morning, it added.

The train was carrying 362 passengers at the time of the accident.