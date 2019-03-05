Business News
U.S. decision on Turkey trade at odds with trade volume target: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States’ decision to end preferential trade with Turkey is at odds with the goal of raising trade volume between the two countries to $75 billion, Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Pekcan said the decision would also impact small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States and added that Turkey would continue to work on increasing the trade volume.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

