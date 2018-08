ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed bilateral economic and trade ties and investments in a telephone call, private broadcaster CNN Turk said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May take part in a news conference after their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

The two leaders agreed that Turkish Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak should meet his UK counterpart as soon as possible, it said.