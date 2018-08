ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has done enough to repair its ties with the United States, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that Washington had acted contrary to their alliance regarding fundamental security issues.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 24,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Cavusoglu made the comments during a speech to ambassadors in Ankara. He also said the United States should learn that it will not achieve any results by threatening Turkey.